Dozens of taxis reach a single address after cyberattack

A bizarre incident in Russia saw hackers messing up with a taxi service’s application and sending hundreds of taxis to the same address.

A foreign news agency stated that a huge traffic jam was seen at the Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Russia’s capital Moscow. The drivers that were reportedly stuck inside their cars for 40 minutes.

Someone hacked #YandexTaxi and ordered all available taxis to Kutuzov Prospect in Moscow Now there is a huge traffic jam with taxis. It‘s like James Bond movie. pic.twitter.com/IatuAEtA2i — Russian Market (@runews) September 1, 2022

Forbes, in its report, stated that the traffic jam lasted for two hours.

The company confirmed that the incident happened because of a cyber attack.

“On the morning of September 1, Yandex Taxi encountered an attempt by attackers to disrupt the service — several dozen drivers received bulk orders to the Fili region.” their spokesperon said. “The algorithm for detecting and preventing such attacks has already been improved to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

They added that the drivers that were affected by the cyberattack would get compensation.

