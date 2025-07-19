DPM Dar to visit US next week to attend key UNSC events

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit the United States next week to attend the high-level signature events of Pakistan’s UN Security Council (UNSC) Presidency in New York, as well as for certain engagements in Washington.

In New York, as part of Pakistan’s Security Council signature events, the DPM/FM will chair a high-level open debate on “Promoting international peace and security through multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes”.

“The high-level debate aims at exploring ways to strengthen multilateralism, and at enhancing diplomacy and mediation for peaceful settlement of disputes,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

In addition, the DPM/FM will preside over the quarterly open debate of the Security Council on the “Situation in the Middle East including the Palestinian Question”.

The DPM/FM will also chair a high-level briefing of the UN Security Council that will focus on enhancing cooperation between the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting is being held as part of Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen collaboration between the OIC and the UN for maintenance of international peace and security.

To express Pakistan’s strong commitment, and unwavering support for the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, the DPM/FM will also attend the high-level Conference on the “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the implementation of Two-State Solution”.

During his stay in New York, the DPM/FM is expected to also have several bilateral engagements with his counterparts, as well as senior UN officials.

“Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar’s visit to New York and Washington exemplifies Pakistan’s growing role and importance in the multilateral arena as well as its expanding multifaceted relations with the US. Pakistan’s high-level participation in the UN Security Council’s Quarterly Debate on the Middle East as well as the International Conference on the “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of Two-State Solution,” is also a testimony to Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to and support for the Palestinian cause,” it was further added.