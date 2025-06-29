web analytics
Sunday, June 29, 2025
DPM Dar, Turkish FM discuss Pakistan-Türkiye bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Sunday discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The DPM/FM spoke with Turkish FM and they also discussed the recent regional developments and the forthcoming ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) scheduled to be held on 10-11 July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

In a separate development yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar underscored the government’s commitment to taking balanced decisions that maintain financial discipline without placing undue burden on the public, ARY News reported.

The DPM/FM chaired a meeting to review matters related to the power sector.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for power and petroleum, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, secretary power and senior officials from ministries of finance and power, DPM Office said in a press release on Saturday.

Discussions focused on key aspects of the power sector with an emphasis on financial sustainability and consumer protection.

