DPO asked to book MPA Nisar Mohmand for attacking ECP office

PESHAWAR: The district police officer (DPO) Mohmand, a newly merged tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to register a case against MPA Nisar Mohmand for attacking the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office.

According to the letter penned to the DPO by the district election commissioner Mohmand, it has been stated that MPA Nisar barged into the ECP office and harassed the staff on the local bodies elections in KP.

The DPO has been asked to register a case against the provincial lawmaker, as he issued dire threats to the ECP employees and provoked the party workers against the ECP.

The district election commissioner further stated that MPA Nisar Mohmand barged into the ECP office twice on the polling day.

It is to be noted that JUI-F has emerged as the largest party in the so-far unofficial and unconfirmed results of the LG polls in KP.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) paid the price for mistakes it made in Sunday’s first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause,” PM Khan tweeted.

“From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI’s LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger.”

