Dr Aafia Siddiqui case: IHC directs govt to submit reasons for delay

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a detailed explanation from the federal government for failing to submit its response regarding court assistance in the Dr Aafia Siddiqui case, ARY News reported.

A larger bench of the IHC, hearing a petition filed by Dr Siddiqui’s sister, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, directed the federation to clarify by December 3 why it had not complied with the court’s earlier instructions.

The bench comprised Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Khadim Hussain Somroo, Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, and Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas.

Petitioner Dr Fauzia Siddiqui appeared before the court along with her counsel, Imran Shafiq.

After issuing the directive to the federal government, the Islamabad High Court adjourned further proceedings until December 3.

IHC Forms Larger Bench On Dr Aafia Siddiqui Case

In September 2025, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) constituted a larger bench to hear Dr Aafia Siddiqui case.

The four-member bench – led by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir – includes Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, Justice Mohammad Azam Khan, and Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas.

The bench will hear a petition filed by Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, regarding her sister Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s health and repatriation. The hearing has been scheduled for September 10, as per the cause list issued by the IHC Registrar’s Office.

The development comes after the previous single-member bench, headed by Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, was dissolved earlier on Monday. Justice Minhas referred the matter to the IHC Chief Justice for the formation of a larger bench.

Prior to this, the case was being heard by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, who had issued contempt of court notices to the Prime Minister and cabinet members during the last hearing for non-compliance with court orders.

The case was later reassigned to Justice Minhas following changes in the IHC’s judicial roster, as Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan was moved to a special division bench for tax-related cases.