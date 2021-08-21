Dr Aafia Siddiqui received ‘minor injuries’ in assault by fellow inmate: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan on Saturday confirmed that Dr Aafia Siddiqui was assaulted by a fellow inmate in a United States (US) prison last month.

“We learnt of an assault on Dr Afia Siddiqui by a fellow inmate at FMC Carswell on 30 July 2021,” spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

“Our Embassy in Washington DC as well as our Consulate General in Houston immediately took up the matter with the concerned US authorities. Our Consul General in Houston visited Dr Siddiqui immediately to ascertain her well-being. She had received some minor injuries but was doing fine,” the statement read.

The spokesperson said Pakistan lodged a formal complaint with the relevant US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure the safety and well-being of Dr Siddiqui.

Both the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Houston continue making every effort to ensure that Dr. Siddiqui is properly looked after during her incarceration at FMC Carswell, he added.