The cast of ARY Digital’s hit drama Dr Bahu reunited off-screen as actress Hajra Yamin celebrated her birthday with close friends and fellow actors.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kubra Khan shared glimpses from the intimate celebration, including a group photo featuring Hajra Yamin alongside several members of the entertainment industry.

The actress also reposted a friend’s Instagram Story, which captured a heartwarming moment between her husband, actor Gohar Rasheed, and her Dr Bahu co-star Shuja Asad.

In the clip, Gohar Rasheed can be seen warmly greeting Shuja Asad while Kubra mingles with birthday girl Hajra Yamin and other guests. The gathering was filled with laughter, conversations, and cheerful moments as friends came together to celebrate the actress’s special day.

The reunion has delighted fans of Dr Bahu, where Kubra Khan, Shuja Asad, and Hajra Yamin have been earning widespread appreciation for their performances.

Viewers have praised the trio’s powerful performance and compelling portrayals, making the drama one of the most talked-about serials currently airing on ARY Digital.

Directed by Mehreen Jabbar and written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab, Dr Bahu features an ensemble cast including Kubra Khan, Shuja Asad, Shahzad Nawaz, Saba Hameed, Hajra Yamin, Mira Sethi, Adeel Hussain, Atiqa Odho, Mahnoor Khan, Syed Mohammed Ahmed, Marina Khan, Usman Mazhar, Humza Sabzwari and Bakhtawar Mazhar.