Dr Faisal assures early release of COVID risk allowance to health workers

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday assured the protesting health workers of early release of COVID risk allowance, ARY News reported.

Dr Faisal Sultan along with the Parliamentary Secretary on Health Dr Nosheen Hamid visited the protesting health workers’ camp at the Polyclinic hospital.

Speaking to the protesting employees, Dr Faisal Sultan assured them of early release of the COVID risk allowance to all the health workers of Islamabad.

“COVID risk allowance is right of the health workers.” He also lauded the services of the frontline health workers in the fight against the pandemic.

Yesterday, the District Health Officer (DHO) had announced that the dialogues between the federal government and health workers remained successful as the government accepted their demands.

The health officer, Dr Zaeem, had said in a statement today that the demands of federal health workers regarding the COVID-19 risk allowance have been accepted by the government and the F-9 mass vaccination centre made functional.

The health workers of Islamabad’s government hospitals are on strike from Monday against the non-release of the COVID-19 risk allowance.