Dr Fazeela Abbasi: Details of money laundering allegations emerge

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has released details of the money laundering case involving Dr Fazeela Abbasi, the sister of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi.

According to documents, Dr Fazeela Abbasi had opened joint bank accounts in Islamabad with her mother, former Member of the National Assembly Naseem Chaudhry, and her brother Hamza Abbasi. Transactions were conducted through these joint accounts, with millions of dollars and dirhams allegedly transferred abroad without detection by the Federal Board of Revenue Pakistan (FBR).

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Only three bank accounts were declared in tax returns, and irregularities were also identified within those submissions, the official documents revealed.

Receipts worth $200,000 were reportedly issued in the names of a driver and friends, according to the documents. Authorities stated that the accused failed to provide details or documentary evidence for millions of dollars in transactions.

The Federal Investigation Agency Pakistan said there were no valid receipts or proof, and Dr Fazeela Abbasi explanation could not be accepted. It further stated that the failure to declare these amounts in tax returns rendered her position untenable.

During the investigation, the names of several business companies also surfaced; however, it was established through income records and tax filings that these companies were not linked to her.

Documents indicate that more than $1.3 million was transferred without the knowledge of the FBR.