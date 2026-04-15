Dr. Fazeela Abbasi fights to restore frozen joint bank account

Dr Fazeela Abbasi filed a request to reopen her joint account with Hamza Ali Abbasi.

In the recent update, during the Special Court Central hearing held against Dr Fazeela Abbasi in the money laundering case. The case was heard by Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar.

According to court orders, Dr Fazeela Abbasi’s interim arrest bail has been extended until April 20. Dr Fazeela has also filed a petition to reopen her existing joint account with Hamza Ali Abbasi. A petition has been submitted on her behalf by her prosecutor.

According to her advocate, Naeem Bukhari, the High Court judge Humayun Dilawar is convinced that there has been no misuse of bail since the bail has been in effect for three months.

The court hearing has been adjourned till April 20.