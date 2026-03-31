IHC restores Dr Fazeela Abbasi's interim bail in money laundering case

The Islamabad High Court has restored interim bail for Dr Fazeela Abbasi, sister of Hamza Ali Abbasi, in a money laundering case against surety bonds of Rs. 100,000.

According to details, the court reinstated her interim bail in a multi-billion-rupee money laundering case and directed her to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Dr Fazeela Abbasi appeared before the court along with her counsel, senior lawyer Naeem Bukhari.

During the hearing, Bukhari informed the court that his client had appeared before the trial court on three previous occasions. However, on one instance of non-appearance, she had submitted a three-day medical certificate, which the trial court rejected, subsequently cancelling her bail.

After hearing the arguments, the Islamabad High Court restored Dr Fazeela Abbai’s interim bail and directed her to approach the trial court again.

The court also instructed the registrar’s office to fix the case for hearing and ordered that she should not be arrested upon submission of surety bonds.

It is noteworthy that DrFazeela Abbasi is wanted by the Federal Investigation Agency in a high-profile money laundering case involving allegations of transferring large sums abroad. Following the cancellation of her bail by the trial court, she had approached the high court to avoid arrest, where she has now obtained temporary relief.