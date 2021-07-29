Dr Ishrat Hussain resigns from position of PM aide: sources

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, has resigned from his post, ARY News reported on Thursday citing sources.

According to sources, Dr Ishrat Hussain has sent his resignation to the Prime Minister’s Office.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has not accepted his resignation yet, said sources.

Read More: DR ISHRAT HUSSAIN CALLS ON PM IMRAN

Dr Ishrat Hussain had been appointed as Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Institutional Reforms and Austerity back in 2018 after PTI came into power.

Ishrat Husain is a Pakistani banker and economist who served as the dean of the Institute of Business Administration from 2008-2016 and the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan between the period of 1999-2006.