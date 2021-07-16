Dr. Pimple Popper removes two growths from man’s nose to ease his breathing problem

A desperate man with two huge growths on his nose that attracted flies and made it a struggle for him to breathe had a life-changing surgery on the latest episode of cult reality TV show, Dr Pimple Popper.

Former steelworker Roger, 60, from San Antonio, Texas, revealed the lumps started as a small pimple 11 years ago. But they’ve since grown to huge rhinophymas that cover his face and drop below his chin, meaning people laugh and him on the streets and he’s unable to work.

‘I can’t breathe through my nose because of the heaviness’, he explained.

‘I have to move my nose because I can’t eat right. I haven’t worked for a while because everybody gets scared of me.

On the first episode of the latest series, Roger met Dr. Sandra Lee, and revealed she was his last hope as hospitals refused to help him because he had no insurance. But Dr Ryan Osbourne and Dr Jason Hamilton agreed to operatefor free through a charitable foundation.

Dr Lee said:’When I initially saw Roger’s nose, I couldn’t believe he has this level of rhinophyma.

‘It’s the most extreme case I’ve ever seen. Dr Lee brought in expert dermatologist Richard Bennett to operate on the nose.

But they both decided the risk was too high due to possible blood loss.

‘It’s the best to get Roger gets under general anaesthesia with lots of blood around’.

Explaining the procedure, Dr Osbourne said: You’ve got to be careful and not remove the normal parts of the nose.

‘If I were to remove too much of this tissue, we could go from one deformity into another deformity.

After the surgery, Roger claimed his whole life had changed. ‘It took a long time to heal but now my nose looks great,’ he said.