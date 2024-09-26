Umerkot: Inquiry report reveals details of Dr. Shahnawaz’s murder

UMERKOT: Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar, a senior medical officer accused of blasphemy, was killed in a staged police encounter in Mirpur Khas after his arrest by Umerkot police on September 18, 2024 from Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Following the direction of Sindh Police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon, the enquiry committee has completed the investigation of Umerkot incident and exposed the misconduct of Sindh police.

The inquiry report, issued after intense public pressure, has revealed severe violations of law by police officials from Umerkot and Mirpur Khas.

The blasphemy accusations against Dr. Shahnawaz led to widespread protests in Umerkot, forcing police to expedite his arrest.

He was tracked down in Karachi and handed over to Mirpur Khas police, who allegedly staged the encounter later that night.

The inquiry committee, tasked with investigating the incident, has confirmed that the police encounter was fabricated to give legal cover to an extrajudicial killing.

The report condemns the celebrations and praise that police officers received from the public following Dr. Shahnawaz’s death, which went viral on social media.

The committee recommended that the family of Dr. Shahnawaz may record a statement and file an FIR for murder against the officers involved.

The committee further urged a strict departmental action against Umerkot and Mirpur Khas police, including senior officers such as the DIG and SSP of both districts, for their failure to uphold legal procedures and maintain command during the incident.

This incident has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights activists and liberal circles across Pakistan, calling for justice for Dr. Shahnawaz’s family and accountability for the police’s illegal actions.