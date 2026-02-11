Dr. Sreeleela: Actor earns MBBS degree from Patil Uni

Sreeleela is now officially recognised as a doctor. After six years of juggling her academics with a busy acting career, she completed her medical studies at DY Patil University in Mumbai.

Fans have been sharing images and videos from the ceremony held on February 10, celebrating her achievement. In the photos circulating online, she is seen wearing maroon convocation robes as she receives her degree on stage. In another video, she waits with her classmates for her name to be called, later embracing her family after exiting the platform.

Actress #Sreeleela has completed her #MBBS degree from DY Patil University, #Maharashtra, becoming a qualified doctor while continuing her successful film career. She balanced her medical studies with major Telugu and Tamil projects like #Pushpa2, Guntur Kaaram, and Bhagavanth… pic.twitter.com/6OHczF56YL — News9 (@News9Tweets) February 11, 2026

The news sparked a wave of admiration on X (formerly Twitter). One fan marveled, “Sometimes we can’t even score passing marks… how did she manage studying and completing medicine while filming movies?” Another user asked, “How on earth can someone complete an MBBS so easily? She must be truly brilliant.”

Some users even highlighted her philanthropy, noting she achieved this while supporting three adopted children. “Kudos, Dr. Sreeleela,” one user commented. Another added, “That’s seriously impressive. Cinema shoots, tight schedules, public life… and still completing a medical graduation? That takes next-level discipline.”

Last year, Sreeleela posted an emotional message regarding the anguish and destruction on social media networks prompted by images of herself created by artificial intelligence (AI).

In her note, the 24-year-old star stated that she had recently learned about the problem and had already filed a police complaint.

Sreeleela has emphasised the critical distinction between using and abusing technology, urging social media users to reject information created by AI, stating, “I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life. not complicate it in my opinion.”