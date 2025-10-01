Dr. Umair Haroon Elected as Pakistan’s Sole Member of the Academy Behind the International Emmy Awards

In a significant moment for the South Asian media landscape, Dr. Umair Haroon has been elected as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), the influential body that hosts the International Emmy Awards. This highly selective appointment makes Dr. Haroon the only Pakistani currently serving in the Academy, signaling a rising acknowledgment of the country’s television industry on a global scale.

Dr. Umair Haroon is a veteran producer, director, and media innovator with an impressive portfolio exceeding 200 documentaries and television projects. He is particularly recognized for pioneering science-based and investigative storytelling in Pakistan, notably by launching the country’s first forensic science TV series. His professional life has been dedicated to using visual media as a tool for public service and social education.

Membership in the IATAS is a high-level recognition of outstanding career contributions. Dr. Haroon now takes his place alongside a distinguished assembly of international industry decision-makers, including media moguls like Mo Abudu, Ekta Kapoor, and Tunde Aina.

The Academy itself has a rich history of honoring global icons across its various ceremonies, including legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, television icon Oprah Winfrey, and showrunners like Shonda Rhimes and J.J. Abrams. The Academy has also recognized preeminent figures like journalist Christiane Amanpour with a special award, further emphasizing the prestige of the institution Dr. Umair Haroon now joins.

“To stand at this platform is to solidify my commitment to using media as a force for education, justice, and cultural preservation,” Dr. Umair Haroon stated following the announcement. “Pakistani television possesses a rich tradition of storytelling—from classic dramas that defined eras to bold, contemporary narratives tackling real issues.

I extend my sincere thanks to the International Academy’s Nominating Committee, President & CEO Bruce Paisner, and Director of Membership Tracy Oliver for this incredible honor.”

He concluded, “I am immensely proud to represent a creative community that brings such necessary authenticity and depth to the global screen, and I look forward to participating in the Academy’s work of recognizing outstanding international talent.”

His induction marks a critical development, setting the stage for greater collaboration and presence for Pakistani content within the international television ecosystem.