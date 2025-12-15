Dr. Warda case: Suspect confesses, police recover crucial evidence

In a major development in the Dr. Warda abduction and murder case, Abbottabad police confirmed that suspect Parvez has confessed to his involvement. Authorities have filed another appeal in the High Court seeking custody of all suspects for further investigation, ARY News reported.

Investigators revealed that the master planner, Rida Jadun’s husband Wahid, was also found in possession of gold, adding to the growing evidence. During searches, police recovered cheques worth Rs1.23 crore and 10 receipts linked to the suspects. The murder weapon was also recovered following identifications by Parvez, Wahid, Rida Jadoon, Nadeem, and Shamraiz.

Police officials said the investigative team has completed all legal formalities, including identifying crime scenes and planning locations. Evidence and witness testimonies have already been submitted in court, strengthening the case against those involved in the abduction and murder of Dr. Warda.

Main Accused Behind Dr. Warda’s Killing Shot Dead

Earlier, District Police Officer Abbottabad, Haroon Rasheed, confirmed that all suspects in the Dr. Warda murder case have been arrested, while the prime accused, Shamrez, was killed in a police encounter.

The DPO explained that Dr. Warda’s disappearance was reported on December 4, and her body was recovered four days later, prompting an intensive investigation that led to the arrest of four suspects. Shamrez had gone into hiding, and police traced him using mobile data to Thandiani Road near Mera Rehmat Khan Kunda.

During the attempted arrest, a shootout occurred. Shamrez was killed by gunfire from his own two accomplices, who managed to escape. Police are continuing raids to apprehend the remaining absconding suspects.

All accused in the Dr. Warda murder case have now been identified. DPO Haroon Rasheed assured that Rehaj Dadon, Nadeem, Parvez, and Wahid will be prosecuted and face punishment under the law.

Dr. Warda, a doctor at Benazir Shaheed District Hospital, Abbottabad, was allegedly abducted by her friend Rida Jadun on December 4, 2025, and murdered with the help of accomplices Nadeem, Parvez, and Shamraiz.