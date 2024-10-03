Dr Zakir Naik to give lecture in Karachi today

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik will attend a ceremony at Governor House Karachi today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

Dr Zakir Naik will deliver a lecture on the Quran, Hadith, and divine commandments during the event.

As per details, a special event will be held at Governor House Sindh today at 7 PM in honor of renowned religious scholar Dr Zakir Naik. The event hosted by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori will be attended by various religious figures, scholars, and heads of religious institutions.

Preparations for the program are in full swing, with a digital stage being set up on the Governor House’s lawn.

Meanwhile, for the public, large screens will be set up at Polo Ground adjacent to the Governor House. Governor Tessori visited the Polo Ground late at night to review the arrangements and issued important instructions regarding security.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr Zakir Naik called on Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif in Islamabad.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif applauded Dr Naik for projecting Islam’s true image, saying that his lectures are very enlightening and impactful.

Welcoming PM Shehbaz said the entire Ummah is proud of him for introducing the true image of Islam to the world.