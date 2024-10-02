PM Shehbaz applauds Dr. Zakir Naik for projecting Islam’s true image

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif applauded renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik for projecting Islam’s true image, saying that his lectures are very enlightening and impactful.

The prime minister passed these remarks in a meeting with Dr. Zakir Naik who called on him in Islamabad, a press statement issued by PM House said.

Welcoming PM Shehbaz said the entire Ummah is proud of him for introducing the true image of Islam to the world.

The prime minister said he listens to Zakir Naik’s lectures with great interest, which are very enlightening and impactful.

He said Islam is a religion of peace, and you Zakir Naik is doing an important duty by spreading the true message of Islam among people.

The prime minister remarked that he is happy to know that Dr Zakir Naik’s son is also following his footsteps and serving Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Zakir Naik said Pakistan is the only country in the world that was created in the name of Islam. He said Islam is a complete code of life that provides us guidance in every matter. He said spreading the message of Islam worldwide is his mission as success lies in following the path of Islam.

The prime minister expressed his best wishes for Dr. Zakir Naik.

Earlier, Dr Zakir Naik called on the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the parliament house in Islamabad.

The meeting discussed important matters including challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah and the importance of interfaith harmony.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Islam preaches peace, tolerance and love. He commended Dr. Zakir Naik’s efforts in spreading Islam’s message of peace and love to the world.

Sadiq told Dr Zakir Naik that minorities are enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and urged the need for unity for the solution of the problems being faced by Muslim Ummah.

Dr Naik Monday arrived in Islamabad on a days-long visit.

The renowned scholar landed at Islamabad International Airport early on Monday and was welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs including Syed Dr Atta ur Rehman.

Rana Mashood and Parliamentary Secretary Religious Affairs Shamsher Ali Mazari were also present at the airport to welcome Dr Zakir Naik.