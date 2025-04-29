World Bank okays $108m additional financing for KP projects

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) has approved additional financing for Pakistan, amounting to $108 million to execute two projects supporting access to social services, markets and jobs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

The international lender okayed $78 million in additional financing to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KPRAP); and $30 million to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE), enabling both projects to achieve their objectives in improving access to health and education services, markets and jobs, in a way that strengthens resilience to natural disasters in the province.

“By rehabilitating critical rural road infrastructure and enhancing disaster preparedness, KPRAP and KITE projects are not only improving access to essential services like health and education, but also fostering climate, economic resilience and creating job opportunities for local communities,” WB Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine said in a news release on Tuesday.

He said the $78 million in additional financing for the KPRAP would focus on providing safe and climate resilient road infrastructure, by upgrading and rehabilitating rural roads, thereby improving access to services including schools, health facilities, and markets.

“The project is also supporting safe and affordable transport to school for girls. Overall, around 1.76 million people are expected to benefit from the project,” he added.

“This additional financing underscores the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province’s development goals,” said Task Team Leader for the project Muhammad Bilal Paracha.

“The project is crucial for improving the lives of people in the province, particularly women and girls, by enhancing access to essential services and economic opportunities,” he said.

The $30 million in additional financing for the KITE project would help enhance the province’s tourism sector by completing the rehabilitation of two roads that would help improve access to the Province’s pristine tourist spots in the vicinity.

It would also support technical assistance and capacity building for the tourism industry and public sector stakeholders. The additional financing will support better destination management, heritage conservation, and the integration of digital platforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourism industry.

“The KITE project is encouraging responsible tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders,” Task Team Leader for the project Kiran Afzal said.

Kiran said this was meant for better roads, improved tourist facilities, and more opportunities for local communities to benefit from the growth of the tourism economy, adding “The project will create jobs, train local people, and preserve the country’s rich cultural heritage.”