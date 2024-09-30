Dr Zakir Naik reaches Pakistan

Renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik Monday arrived in Islamabad on a 15-day visit, ARY News reported.

Dr Naik landed at Islamabad International Airport early on Monday and was welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs including Syed Dr Atta ur Rehman.

Rana Mashood and Parliamentary Secretary Religous Affairs Shamsher Ali Mazari were also present at the airport to welcome Dr Naik.

Zakir Naik and Sheikh Faruk Naik are visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the government.

According to the schedule of Dr. Zakir Naik’s visit, he will speak to people in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad

Karachi: October 5-6

Lahore: October 12-13

Islamabad: October 19-20

Read more: Dr Zakir Naik granted Saudi Arabian citizenship

Dr. Zakir had previously expressed his desire to visit Pakistan in a podcast with Pakistani YouTuber. He had planned to visit Pakistan in 2020 but was unable to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview, Dr. Zakir Naik was asked why he did not come to Pakistan instead of Malaysia after migrating from India.

Answering the question, he said that it was easy for him to go to Pakistan as people knew him there.

He further said that if he wanted to go to Pakistan, he could have gone, but there is a principle of Shariat that small loss should be tolerated to avoid big loss.