New Dragon Ball anime announced: The Galactic Patrol Saga is coming

The Dragon Ball franchise is back and anime fans have plenty to celebrate as a new anime project titled The Galactic Patrol Saga has been officially announced.

This is the first major project since the conclusion of Dragon Ball Daima in 2025, and it’s already creating a buzz among longtime followers.

The announcement came during the Genkidamatsuri conference, accompanied by a short teaser showing Goku and Vegeta together, sporting slightly updated designs, with the Galactic Patrol logo looming behind them. Beyond that, details remain scarce. It’s not clear yet whether The Galactic Patrol Saga will be a new series or a feature-length film.

What we do know is that the new anime will adapt the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc from the Dragon Ball Super manga. The arc picks up after the Universe Survival storyline and sees Goku and Vegeta teaming up with the Galactic Patrol, the galaxy’s peacekeepers, to face a new villain: Moro, the so-called Planet-Eater.

Fans of the manga know this arc as one of the most intense and thrilling stories in recent Dragon Ball history.

The Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc also technically follows the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It remains to be seen whether The Galactic Patrol Saga will stick closely to the manga or serve as a direct sequel to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Either way, the adaptation is exciting news for fans who have been eagerly waiting to see this story animated.

One thing that makes this announcement even more significant is that The Galactic Patrol Saga will be the first Dragon Ball project since the passing of Akira Toriyama in 2024. There had been concerns about the series’ future, but this new anime confirms that Dragon Ball is very much alive and thriving.

Another interesting point is the animation style. Both Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero experimented with new animation techniques, including 3D for Super Hero. The Galactic Patrol Saga appears to return to classic 2D animation, which could be a welcome nod to longtime fans of the series.

Whether it turns out to be a movie or a series, the arrival of the new anime signals a bright future for franchise. Fans can finally look forward to seeing Goku, Vegeta, and the Galactic Patrol in action, tackling one of the manga’s most celebrated arcs.