Drake confirms release date for new album ‘Iceman’

Drake has officially revealed the release date for his highly anticipated ninth studio album, Iceman, confirming that the project will arrive on May 15.

The announcement came through a creative promotional stunt in Toronto, where blocks of ice were set up with clues hidden inside. The reveal unfolded when a streamer retrieved a bag from the installation and brought it to Drake, who then confirmed the date on social media.

The album has been in the works for some time, with Drake first teasing Iceman as early as 2024. At the time, he referenced the iconic “Iceman” character from Top Gun, portrayed by Val Kilmer, and shared glimpses of what appeared to be a working tracklist.

Teasers picked up momentum in July 2025, when the rapper launched his Iceman Episode 1 livestream on YouTube, previewing several tracks including “What Did I Miss?” The song was later released on streaming platforms, followed by additional previews in subsequent livestreams.

Among the songs already shared are “Which One,” featuring Central Cee, and “Dog House,” featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat, giving fans an early taste of the project’s sound.

“Iceman” marks Drake’s first full-length solo outing since 2023’s “For All the Dogs” and his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar.