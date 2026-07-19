Drake drops $1.5M on Messi and Argentina — Here comes the curse

As Lionel Messi and Argentina prepare to face off against Spain 🇪🇸 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup final, a massive storyline has developed away from the pitch.

Canadian rap icon Drake has publicly revealed a jaw-dropping $1.5 million wager on the South American champions to win the match. While the bet indicates massive confidence in the reigning global title holders, it has sparked widespread panic among the Argentine faithful who fear the return of the infamous “Drake Curse.”

The Logistics of the Seven-Figure Bet

Drake shared a screenshot of his online betting slip via Instagram, showcasing his backing of Argentina through his partnership platform, Stake.

The Market: Crucially, Drake has backed Argentina to win the match in regulation time (the standard 90 minutes plus stoppage time), rather than the safer “to lift the trophy” market which factors in extra time and penalty shootouts.

The Payout: If Luis de la Fuente’s Spain falls to Argentina within standard match time, the music mogul will receive an eye-watering total payout of $5,175,000.

The Social Media Taunt: Embracing his reputation as a high-risk sports gambler, Drake captioned his post with the playful teaser: “What’s that saying??? Better luck next time… say less.”

Why Argentina Fans Are Terrified

The “Drake Curse” is a well-documented internet phenomenon and sports superstition. Over the years, athletes, fighters, and teams publicly supported or bet on by the 39-year-old artist have suffered shocking and unexpected defeats.

According to statistical reports cited by Marca, Drake’s high-profile betting track record is highly volatile. Across roughly 80 public sports wagers, the rapper has lost more than 50 times, placing his structural winning percentage at a modest 36.8%.

His recent high-profile losses have only amplified fan anxieties ahead of Sunday’s monumental kickoff:

Combat Sports Failure: Earlier this summer, Drake lost a $1 million stake after backing Conor McGregor in his highly anticipated UFC return against Max Holloway, which ended abruptly due to a severe opening-round leg injury.

The 2022 Technicality: Ironically, Drake also backed Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. While Messi ultimately hoisted the trophy, the match technically ended as a 3-3 draw in regulation time before going to penalties. Because the game went past 90 minutes, Drake still lost his $1 million wager on that occasion.

Social media platforms have since filled with anxious comments from Albiceleste supporters. “Drake just cost Messi his second World Cup,” lamented one viral post on X, while others joked that they might need to cash out their own personal bets before the opening whistle.

Whether Lionel Messi’s side can defy the superstition for a second consecutive tournament remains to be seen, as they step onto the pitch for what is expected to be the most-watched sporting event in history.