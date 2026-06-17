Drake hits historic streaming milestone on Spotify

Drake has been dominating the charts since he dropped his three albums, his music streams are at an all-time high.

This is big because this milestone has paved the way for him to inch toward the biggest hip-hop streaming year of all time on Spotify.

Bruno Mars and Ariana Grande, though, are far ahead of Drake in monthly listeners on Spotify. Iceman, meanwhile, is credited with exploding Drake’s stats. On Spotify alone, the streamer streamed 450.4 million worldwide in its debut week.

In addition, the Iceman has also become the most-streamed album globally in its opening week. His latest album joined the ranks of rap juggernauts such as his own smash-hit albums Certified Lover Boy and Scorpion, as well as Travis Scott’s Utopia and Playboi Carti’s Music.

Previously, the Canadian rapper had become the second rapper to cross over 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Other than him, Kendrick Lamar is the only rapper to achieve the feat. Now, Drizzy has reportedly passed a staggering 10 billion streams on Spotify in 2026.