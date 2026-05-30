Drake makes history with triple album chart takeover

Drake has just rewritten the record books. The Toronto superstar became the first artist in Billboard 200 history to simultaneously hold the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 spots, after dropping three full-length albums at once on May 15, 2026.

The Trilogy That Broke the Charts

Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour landed at No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 respectively on the chart dated May 30, 2026. Iceman led the charge with 463,000 equivalent album units in its first week, marking the second-biggest sales week of 2026 behind BTS’s Arirang.

Of that total, 449,000 units came from streaming — equal to 462.2 million on-demand official streams, the largest streaming week for any album this year.

Habibti followed with 114,000 units and Maid of Honour with 110,000. Combined, the trilogy moved 687,000 units in seven days.

The feat gives Drake his 15th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, pushing him past Jay-Z for the most No. 1s among solo male and R&B/hip-hop artists. He now ties Taylor Swift for the most No. 1s among soloists overall, with only The Beatles ahead at 19.

Streaming Domination

Drake didn’t just own the charts — he overwhelmed streaming platforms. The triple release helped him become the most-streamed artist in a single day of 2026 on both Spotify and Amazon Music.

Iceman alone pulled 140.2 million global Spotify streams on day one, the biggest album debut of 2026.

Opening track “Make Them Cry” debuted at No. 1 globally with 13.219 million streams, breaking Kendrick Lamar’s record for the biggest single-day Spotify total for a hip-hop song.

On U.S. Spotify, the 18 tracks from Iceman claimed the entire Top 18 on May 15, led by “Make Them Cry” with 5.9 million American plays.

Apple Music told a similar story: Drake became the first artist to control all Top 30 spots on the U.S. songs chart simultaneously.

Three Albums, Three Sounds

Fans had been waiting nearly two years for Iceman, which Drake teased through his “Iceman” livestream series starting July 2025. But during the final stream on May 14, he shocked viewers by announcing two additional surprise albums dropping at midnight.

Global Impact

The history-making run wasn’t limited to the U.S. In the UK, Iceman debuted at No. 1, while Maid of Honour and Habibti entered at No. 6 and No. 7, making Drake the first artist ever to debut three studio albums inside the UK Top 10 in the same week.

In Australia, he set another record: Iceman opened at No. 1, Maid Of Honour at No. 5, and Habibti at No. 6, the first time any artist debuted three new albums in the ARIA Top 10 simultaneously.

Commercially, though, the numbers are undeniable. With 15 No. 1 albums, 18 songs in the U.S. Spotify Top 20 on release day, and a clean sweep of the Billboard 200 podium, Drake’s Iceman era has redefined what dominance looks like in the streaming age.