Drake's Cryptic "It's In" Post Sparks ICEMAN Album Frenzy

Drake has reignited speculation about his upcoming album ICEMAN with a mysterious Instagram post.The rapper shared a screenshot of a text message saying “It’s in” alongside a photo of an object frozen in ice, leading fans to believe he’s turned in the album to Republic Records.

This isn’t Drake’s first cryptic move; he’s been teasing ICEMAN through various social media posts and livestreams.

Earlier this month, he froze two courtside seats at a Toronto Raptors game, and shared footage of a controlled explosion near Downsview Airport, fueling speculation about a music video.

Drake’s ICEMAN rollout strategy is all about building anticipation and creating a buzz. He’s using cryptic social media posts to keep fans guessing, like his recent “It’s in” message with a mysterious object frozen in ice.

He’s also leveraging livestream episodes to preview tracks and showcase visuals, giving fans a sneak peek into the album. Plus, influencers like DJ Akademiks and Mal are hinting at a strong lyrical showing, fueling the speculation. This multi-pronged approach is keeping fans engaged and eager for more .

With no official release date confirmed, fans are closely tracking every development. The buzz suggests ICEMAN might drop soon, possibly with a surprise announcement.

Drake’s latest album is “For All the Dogs,” released on October 6, 2023. Before that, he released “Honestly, Nevermind” in June 2022 and “Certified Lover Boy” in September 2021.

Here’s a list of Drake’s studio albums in order:

Thank Me Later (2010)

Take Care (2011)

Nothing Was the Same (2013)

Views (2016)

Scorpion (2018)

Certified Lover Boy (2021)

Honestly, Nevermind (2022)

For All the Dogs (2023)

Iceman (2026, upcoming)