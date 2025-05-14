Dramatic Downfall, Hassan Nawaz’s Business Empire Dissolves in the UK

LONDON: Hassan Nawaz, son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has seen the complete collapse of his business operations in the United Kingdom.

Once the director of seven companies, Hassan Nawaz no longer holds a position in any, as all seven have been officially dissolved.

The former businessman was declared a tax defaulter by UK authorities and faced a hefty financial penalty of £5.2 million. In a significant legal development, he was declared bankrupt in April 2024, following ongoing investigations and enforcement actions by HM Revenue and Customs.

Among the dissolved entities is Flagship Investments Limited, one of Hassan Nawaz’s most high-profile ventures, which is scheduled to be officially struck off the register on May 20. Another notable company, Quint Paddington Limited, operational since 2007, will also cease to exist on the same date.

Four of his companies were dissolved on December 3, 2024, while one was shut down as far back as December 2016. These closures mark the end of an era for the Sharif family’s business footprint in the UK.

In another significant detail, Hassan Nawaz, the younger brother of Hussain Nawaz, is no longer listed as a director of any UK-based company.

The dramatic downfall of Hassan Nawaz’s financial empire adds to the growing list of legal and financial troubles surrounding the Sharif family in the uk in recent years.