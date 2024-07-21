Dramatist Khalil ur Rehman kidnapped, robbed in Lahore

LAHORE: In a shocking incident in the Sunder area of Lahore, a well-known Dramatist Khalil ur Rehman Qamar was robbed by unknown suspects under the pretense of producing a play, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the case filed by drama writer, a woman named Amna Urooj contacted him, claiming to be a big fan and expressing interest in producing a drama.

“Upon arrived at the location provided by the woman, I was made to sit in a room. After some time, unknown armed suspects entered the room, beat me, and took away my mobile phone, cash, ATM card, and other belongings,” Khalil ur Rehman Qamar said in his police report.

In his police report, he stated that he was then blindfolded and taken to an unknown location where the suspects demanded an additional Rs 1 million for his release, however, when the demand was not met, they threw him at an unknown location and escaped from the scene.

The police have registered a case of robbery and kidnapping based on Qamar’s complaint.

The investigation has been handed over to the CIA police, while the authorities have stated that a search for the suspects is underway and they are confident that the culprits will be apprehended soon.