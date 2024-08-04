DRAP advises antibiotics be given on doctor’s prescription only

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in a letter to provinces urged to make sure that antibiotic medicines are sold only on prescription by registered medical practitioner, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The directive has been issued to the health departments of all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The DRAP officials on Friday said the advisory had been issued to fight the increasing threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) as well as control the perilous practice of self-medication.

They said self-medication could lead to misuse and overuse of antibiotics, aggravating resistance and weakening the efficacy of important drugs.

A significant concern is the irrational use of these antibiotics, with over 70% to 80 % prescribed and consumed unnecessarily for self-limiting conditions, leading to a serious threat of AMR. This misuse makes antibiotics ineffective against disease-causing microorganisms, posing a major public health risk.

The DRAP chief maintained that as antibiotics and antibacterials were sold on prescription only all around the world, Pakistan too had no choice but to restrict their sale to prevent self-medication.

Read more: Sale of antibiotics sans prescription banned in THIS Pakistan province

In 2021, an estimated 66% increase in cumulative consumption of antibiotics was observed Lahore as compared to the year 2019.

According to NIH, a 78% increase in oral and 35% increase in intravenous consumption of antibiotics was observed from 2019 to 2021.

Cumulative consumption indicated a significant increase in consumption of macrolides, cephalosporins, penicillin, and quinolones. Among quinolones, moxifloxacin and ciprofloxacin were the most commonly used antibiotic in Region 4 throughout the study period.