web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, May 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

Sale of antibiotics sans prescription banned in THIS Pakistan province

Hassan Hafeez
By Hassan Hafeez
|

TOP NEWS

Hassan Hafeez
Hassan Hafeez
Hassan Hafeez is a young journalist associated with ARY News Lahore. As a special correspondent, he covers health, education, civil aviation, excise & taxation stories.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has banned the sale of antibiotics san prescriptions across the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the decision has been made to stop the excessive use of antibiotics in the province in a meeting chaired by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir.

The Drug Quality Control Board meeting decided to ban the sale of antibiotics without doctor’s prescription across the province.

The meeting decided that the Punjab Healthcare Commission would consult with the Drug Regulatory Authority on the decision, while the Drug Control Wing, Healthcare Commission and DRAP would submit the recommendations within seven days.

In 2021, an estimated 66% increase in cumulative consumption of antibiotics was observed Lahore as compared to the year 2019.

Read more: DRAP recalls THIS substandard drug from market

According to NIH, a 78% increase in oral and 35% increase in intravenous consumption of antibiotics was observed from 2019 to 2021. Cumulative consumption indicated a significant increase in consumption of macrolides, cephalosporins, penicillin, and quinolones. Among quinolones, moxifloxacin and ciprofloxacin were the most commonly used antibiotic in Region 4 throughout the study period.

According to National Institute of Health (NIH) report, Pakistan is the third largest consumer of antibiotics in low- to middle-income countries. An estimated 50% of these antibiotics are inappropriately prescribed [15–17]. Drivers of the emergence of antimicrobial resistance in Pakistan are embedded in both social awareness and antimicrobial usage.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.