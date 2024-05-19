DRAP recalls THIS substandard drug from market

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Sunday issued a recalled alert for a product used to treat iron deficiency as a Batch of the drug was declared substandard by Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Drug Regulatory Authority has taken action against the sale of a substandard drug, Novarise Syrup 50mg/5ml, which is used to treat iron deficiency.

As per details, the syrup, manufactured by Sharooq Pharmaceuticals (Pvt.) Ltd Lahore has been found to contain an excessive amount of Ethylene Glycol, a toxic substance that can cause harmful effects.

The Central Drug Laboratory Karachi has declared a batch of Novaris Syrup (Batch No. 113) as substandard. The product has been recalled from the market, and its supply, sale, and use have been banned.

The sample of Novaris Syrup was found to contain 0.78% Ethylene Glycol, which is above the permissible limit. Ethylene Glycol is a harmful substance that can cause serious health problems.

Earlier, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) recalled the batch of 11 substandard medicines from the market and action has been initiated against the pharmaceutical companies.

According to the analysis report from the drug testing laboratory of Punjab, it has been revealed that 11 substandard and counterfeit medicines are being sold in Lahore, meanwhile, these medicines are being manufactured in Lahore and Karachi.