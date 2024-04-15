DRAP recalls batch of 11 substandard medicines from market

LAHORE: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) recalled the batch of 11 substandard medicines from the market and an action has been initiated against the pharmaceutical companies, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the analysis report from the drug testing laboratory of Punjab, it has been revealed that 11 substandard and counterfeit medicines are being sold in Lahore, meanwhile, these medicines are being manufactured in Lahore and Karachi.

In its report, the Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory revealed that these counterfeit drugs include the infertility treatments, wound dressings, and four injections – used for surgeries and epileptic seizures.

Additionally, the report disclosed that all the substandard syrups from four brands – commonly used for treating cough and cold – contained an excess amount of ethylene glycol beyond the prescribed limit.

Meanwhile, among the other counterfeit drugs are Carrion Tablet from Incepta Pharmaceuticals and Rehman Pharma’s Piodine Solution, while non-standard medications include Water for Injection by FYNK Pharma, Vibion Injection from PDH Laboratories, Ketosis Injection by Medicis Pharmaceutical, Epigran Injection by ATCO Lab, PDH Pharmaceuticals’ Syrup Allerphene, Rasco Pharma’s Syrup Resdryle, Siza International’s Syrup Torax DM, and Razi Therapeutics’ Syrup Taxol DM.

However, DRAP directed to immediate withdrawn the sub-standard batches of medicines from the market.

The Directorate of Drug Control Punjab disclosed that nine counterfeit and substandard medicines were being manufactured in Lahore, while two sub-standard medicines were being manufactured in Karachi.

Last month, DRAP issued a recalled alert for a product used to cure fever as the drug was declared substandard by Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Karachi.

According to a statement released by DRAP, the batch number 202 of Barpon syrup 100mg/5mL – manufactured by M/s JASM Pharmaceutical, Risalpur – has been recalled as the product failed to meet the standards of quality testing of CDL Karachi.