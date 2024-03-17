DRAP recalls THIS substandard drug from market

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Sunday issued a recalled alert for a product used to cure fever as the drug was declared substandard by Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement released by DRAP, the batch number 202 of Barpon syrup 100mg/5mL – manufactured by M/s JASM Pharmaceutical, Risalpur – has been recalled as the product failed to meet the standards of quality testing of CDL Karachi.

The DRAP directed all the concerned quarters to stop using the product with immediate effect.

In a recall alert, DRAP indicating that the Barpon infusion contains Ibuprofen, a medicine used to treat mild to moderate pain and fever (high temperature). However, consumers were cautioned that the use of substandard products could result in complications and as well as an increased risk of failure of therapy.

Notably, the age-profile of patients is important and young patients especially are at risk.

The manufacturer has been directed to immediately recall the defective batch of above-mentioned product from the market, while, all pharmacists and chemists working at distributions and pharmacies were advised to immediately check their stocks and stop supplying this batch of product.

Distributors and pharmacies are advised to be vigilant and report any suspected batch of the product(s) in the supply chain to the DRAP using the online form, or through phone at +92 51 910 73 17, or by Email at [email protected].