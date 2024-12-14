DRAP imposes ban on THESE joint pain, anti-inflammatory medicines

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has identified two batches of joint pain and anti-inflammatory medications as substandard, issuing a recall alert to ensure public safety, ARY News reported.

According to a DRAP spokesperson, Dexicain Tablets (300mg, Batch KF23006) and Nucocx Tablets (15mg, Batch 8463) have been declared substandard by the Central Drug Testing Laboratory in Karachi. Both batches have been banned for sale and use, as they failed to meet the required quality standards.

DRAP warned that these substandard medications might pose serious health risks, including adverse reactions and reduced treatment efficacy. Nucocx, often used for gastrointestinal and cardiac conditions, could be especially harmful to patients, according to the issued alert.

Pharmacies nationwide have been instructed to immediately halt the sale of the affected batches and return them to the manufacturers. DRAP has also directed the manufacturing companies to recall the defective batches from the market without delay.

To ensure compliance, DRAP has intensified market surveillance and called on its regulatory field force to identify and confiscate any fake or substandard drugs. Suppliers of such medications will be strictly dealt with under the law.

DRAP has advised healthcare professionals and the general public to report any adverse effects linked to these medications directly to the authority. Efforts are underway to trace and remove all affected batches from the market to prevent further harm.

This action is part of DRAP’s ongoing commitment to maintaining drug safety and quality standards in Pakistan.

On December 4, patients relying on imported medicines have been given significant relief as Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) launches a new portal for guidance.

According to repots, DRAP has introduced a specialised portal for information related to imported medicines and medical devices. The portal is accessible via the DRAP website and aims to streamline the import process for hospitals and patients.

According to DRAP sources, the portal’s link has been shared with provincial governments, enabling hospitals and patients to independently import scarce medicines and medical devices. The initiative is governed under the Medical Device Rules, 2017, ensuring compliance and legal procedures.

The portal will provide step-by-step guidance to individuals and institutions for importing medicines and devices. Once approved by DRAP, patients and hospitals will be able to legally import the required items.

This step is aimed at discouraging the use of smuggled and illegally imported medicines and medical devices, which often lack verified quality and efficacy.

Recently, counterfeit shipments of Avastin injections were seized in multiple cities, with Roche Pakistan declaring the batches as fake. Each year, millions worth of smuggled surgical instruments and medicines for liver, heart, kidney, and cancer treatment are trafficked into Pakistan.

This initiative seeks to address these issues by encouraging legal imports and ensuring the availability of authentic medical products.