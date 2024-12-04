DRAP launches portal to simplify medicine imports

ISLAMABAD: Patients relying on imported medicines have been given significant relief as Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) launches a new portal for guidance, ARY News reported.

According to repots, DRAP has introduced a specialised portal for information related to imported medicines and medical devices. The portal is accessible via the DRAP website and aims to streamline the import process for hospitals and patients.

According to DRAP sources, the portal’s link has been shared with provincial governments, enabling hospitals and patients to independently import scarce medicines and medical devices. The initiative is governed under the Medical Device Rules, 2017, ensuring compliance and legal procedures.

The portal will provide step-by-step guidance to individuals and institutions for importing medicines and devices. Once approved by DRAP, patients and hospitals will be able to legally import the required items.

This step is aimed at discouraging the use of smuggled and illegally imported medicines and medical devices, which often lack verified quality and efficacy.

Recently, counterfeit shipments of Avastin injections were seized in multiple cities, with Roche Pakistan declaring the batches as fake. Each year, millions worth of smuggled surgical instruments and medicines for liver, heart, kidney, and cancer treatment are trafficked into Pakistan.

This initiative seeks to address these issues by encouraging legal imports and ensuring the availability of authentic medical products.

Earlier, DRAP imposed ban on eight batches of counterfeit and substandard medicines used for diabetes and life-saving treatments on 3 Dec 2024, citing concerns over their quality, efficacy, and potential impact on patient care.

According to reports, DRAP conducted a crackdown across Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it identified and seised counterfeit and substandard medicines.

The Central Drug Testing Lab located in Karachi declared eight batches of these medicines as substandard. The banned batches include: Diabetes Tablet: Amplemet XR (Batch 39224), Antibiotic Injection: Esanix (Batch IA702), Drip Solution: Zesol Drip (Batch 2408207), Sterile Water for Injection: (Batch WI893), Bacterial Infection Medicine: Flagenis Suspension (Batch 0362), Anti-Allergy Syrup: Desora Syrup (Batch S23236) and Vitamin B12 Infusions: Cyanoco Infusion (Batch 6609) and Cyanoco Super (Batch 6403).

The medicines in question were produced by companies in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Haripur. Investigations revealed that these drugs had unclear efficacy and posed risks to patient treatment.