DRAP imposes ban on THESE diabetes, life-saving medicines

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has imposed a ban on eight batches of counterfeit and substandard medicines used for diabetes and life-saving treatments, citing concerns over their quality, efficacy, and potential impact on patient care, ARY News reported.

According to reports, DRAP is conducting a crackdown across Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it identified and seized counterfeit and substandard medicines.

The Central Drug Testing Lab in Karachi declared eight batches of these medicines as substandard. The banned batches include: Diabetes Tablet: Amplemet XR (Batch 39224), Antibiotic Injection: Esanix (Batch IA702), Drip Solution: Zesol Drip (Batch 2408207), Sterile Water for Injection: (Batch WI893), Bacterial Infection Medicine: Flagenis Suspension (Batch 0362), Anti-Allergy Syrup: Desora Syrup (Batch S23236) and Vitamin B12 Infusions: Cyanoco Infusion (Batch 6609) and Cyanoco Super (Batch 6403).

The medicines in question were produced by companies in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Haripur. Investigations revealed that these drugs had unclear efficacy and posed risks to patient treatment.

DRAP has directed strict measures to eliminate counterfeit and substandard medicines, calling for thorough investigations of the supply chain and immediate confiscation of the affected batches from markets nationwide.

Earlier on 30 Nov 2024, DRAP imposed a ban on the sale and use of a particular batch of Nabaxo 10 mg tablets, citing quality concerns.

According to details, DRAP issued a product recall alert for batch 263 of Nabaxo tablets, manufactured by Wenovo Pharmaceuticals, Taxila.

This batch was deemed substandard after failing to meet quality control standards during testing conducted by the Drug Testing Lab, Rawalpindi.

The Nabaxo tablet, used for conditions like thrombosis and pulmonary embolism to prevent blood clots in veins and lungs, contains the active ingredient Rivaroxaban. However, the substandard batch raises concerns over treatment efficacy.

DRAP directed the manufacturer to halt the supply of the affected batch and recall it from the market. Chemists and distributors had been instructed to stop sales of the batch immediately and return their stock. Meanwhile, doctors and patients were advised to avoid the use of the affected tablets.