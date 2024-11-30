DRAP bans sale of THIS popular blood thinner tablet

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has imposed a ban on the sale and use of a particular batch of Nabaxo 10 mg tablets, citing quality concerns, ARY News reported.

According to details, DRAP issued a product recall alert for batch 263 of Nabaxo tablets, manufactured by Wenovo Pharmaceuticals, Taxila. This batch was deemed substandard after failing to meet quality control standards during testing conducted by the Drug Testing Lab, Rawalpindi.

The Nabaxo tablet, used for conditions like thrombosis and pulmonary embolism to prevent blood clots in veins and lungs, contains the active ingredient Rivaroxaban. However, the substandard batch raises concerns over treatment efficacy.

DRAP directed the manufacturer to halt the supply of the affected batch and recall it from the market. Chemists and distributors have been instructed to stop sales of the batch immediately and return their stock. Meanwhile, doctors and patients are advised to avoid the use of the affected tablets.

Regulatory field forces have been tasked with increasing market surveillance to ensure the removal of the defective batch and eradicate counterfeit versions of Nabaxo from circulation. DRAP urged distributors to report any identified stocks from the affected batch promptly.

This proactive measure aims to safeguard public health by preventing the circulation of substandard medicine.

