Bird flu spreads to mammals, fears of human transmission

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has increasingly spread to mammals and infected hundreds of people, raising concerns that it may lead to human-to-human transmission and turn into a new pandemic.

Cases of the disease in mammals have mostly been detected in the Americas and Europe.

Sheep were added to the list on Monday with the UK government announcing a first case had been detected at a farm in northern England.

Some of the mammals such as dairy cows and sheep are farmed and so interact closely with humans, increasing the threat of transmission, while others have much less contact with people.

Pigs represent a particular concern for the spread of bird flu because they can become co-infected with bird and human viruses, which could swap genes to form a new, more dangerous virus that can more easily infect humans.

Read more: US reports first outbreak of deadly H7N9 bird flu since 2017

Here is a list of the types of mammals, other than humans, in which the virus – which has also infected hundreds of wild and captive bird species – has been detected between 2016 and 2025, according to data gathered by the European Food Safety Authority and U.S. Department of Agriculture, opens new tab.

Each category can include several species.

Updated data is preceded by a star *.

Mammal
Country
Alpaca
U.S.
Badger
Netherlands
Bear
Canada, France, U.S.
Beech and pine marten
Netherlands, Germany
* Bobcat
U.S.
* Canadian lynx
U.S.
Caracal
Poland
Cat
Canada, France, Italy, Korea, U.S.
* Cheetah
U.S.
Coati
Germany, Uruguay
Cow
U.S.
Coyote
U.S.
* Crabeater seal
Antarctica
Dog
Canada, China, Italy
Dolphin
Canada, Chile, Peru, UK, U.S.
Domestic pig
France, Italy
* Ermine
U.S.
* European pine marten
Netherlands
Ferret
Belgium, Slovenia
Fisher
U.S.
Fox
Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Netherlands, United Kingdom, U.S.
Goat
U.S.
Leopard
U.S.
Lion
Peru
Lynx
Finland, U.S.
Mink
Canada, Finland, Spain
Mountain lion
U.S.
* Mouse
U.S.
Opossum
U.S.
Otter
Chile, Netherlands, Finland, U.S.
* Pig
China, Indonesia, U.S.
Polar bear
U.S.
Polecat
Belgium, Netherlands
Porpoise
Chile, Sweden, United Kingdom
Prairie vole
U.S.
* Rabbit
U.S.
Racoon
Canada, U.S.
* Rat
U.S.
* Ringed seal
Canada
Sable
Finland
Sea lion
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Uruguay
* Seal
Antarctica, Argentina, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, Sweden, United Kingdom, U.S.
Seal (fur)
Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Russia, Uruguay
* Serval
U.S.
* Sheep
UK
Skunk
Canada, U.S.
Squirrel
U.S.
* Southern elephant seal
Antarctica
* Stoat
U.S.
Tiger
U.S.
Wild dog
Finland, Japan, UK
