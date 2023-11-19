DRAP confiscates fake medicine, seals pharmacies in Karachi

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) conducted an inspection of the pharmacies in Karachi, confiscated fake medicines, and sealed several medical stores in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Caretaker Health Minister of Sindh directed the relevant authorities to initiate a crackdown against the profiteering and fake medicine sellers in the province.

Following the instructions, a team from the DRAP inspected the pharmacies in Karachi and sealed several medical stores in different localities who were allegedly found guilty of selling fake medicines.

The Ministry of Health also sealed the medical stores in DHA, which were allegedly selling Heparin injections for Rs 3500, which was priced at Rs 800.

Dr Nadeem lauded the efforts of the DRAP team and stated that the team should take strict action against the elements found guilty of looting the citizens.