DRAP, FIA launch country-wide crackdown against fake, unregistered medicine

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have fastened their country-wide crackdown on fake and unregistered medicine, conducting multiple raids, and recovering a significant amount of medicine, ARY News reported.

According to the Health Ministry, DRAP and FIA conducted a raid in I8 Markaz Islamabad over a tip about a stock of unregistered and smuggled medicine. A heavy amount of prohibited medicine was recovered amid the raid, it added.

The delivery office was sealed and cases were filed against the responsiles under the DRAP act, the Health Ministry said.

In another raid in Golra, one pharmacy was sealed for selling unregistered drugs while another for not able to present the warranty card of the medicine. The stock of both the pharmacies was confiscated by officials, they added.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that they are determined to eliminate the sale of fake and unregistered medicine in the country. Officials would also launch a crackdown on pharmacies selling overpriced medicine, he added.

Also Read: DRAP recovers 250,000 hoarded Panadol tablets from Karachi

The health ministry would do everything in its power to maintain an uninterrupted supply of medicine to the public, Abdul Qadir Patel said.

Comments