ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has achieved another significant international milestone after being granted Observer Status by the International Council for Harmonisation (ICH).

According to DRAP spokesperson, the status was awarded during an ICH meeting held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 2 and 3 June.

Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal congratulated DRAP on reaching what he described as a major milestone for Pakistan’s regulatory sector.

Calling the development a historic achievement, the minister said that securing Observer Status within the ICH marks an important step towards aligning Pakistan’s regulatory framework with internationally recognised standards.

He noted that the ICH serves as a leading global forum dedicated to harmonising pharmaceutical regulatory requirements and promoting international best practices.

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According to the minister, the recognition of DRAP at the international level is an encouraging development that will contribute to strengthening Pakistan’s pharmaceutical regulatory system and improving its alignment with global standards.

Mustafa Kamal added that the advancement is expected to enhance the capacity of Pakistan’s regulatory framework, improve transparency and efficiency within DRAP, and increase confidence in the country’s pharmaceutical oversight system.

The minister said the achievement reflects Pakistan’s commitment to modernising its regulatory environment and fostering greater international cooperation in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.