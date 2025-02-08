DRAP issues warning against THESE skin brightening injections

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a warning about counterfeit skin brightening injections, ARY News reported.

According to DRAP, Laroscorbine Platinum Injections are believed to brighten the skin and maintain skin elasticity, but the administration of counterfeit products can result in treatment failure, worsening of the disease, or life-threatening consequences.

According to DRAP, the counterfeit injections are being supplied across the country. The authority has directed its field force to confiscate the counterfeit product and has advised pharmacists, chemists, and healthcare professionals to immediately check their stocks and stop supplying the mentioned products.

The use of counterfeit Laroscorbine Platinum Injections can cause serious health problems, including skin damage. DRAP has warned that the counterfeit injections can be life-threatening and has advised consumers to report any adverse events or quality problems to the National or Provincial pharmacovigilance centers.

The authority has also directed provincial governments to investigate the supply chain of the counterfeit injections. Consumers in possession of the mentioned batches are advised to immediately report to DRAP and contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems.