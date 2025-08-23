DRAP issues warning on sale of counterfeit medicines’ batches

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has asked the public not to use specific batches of different medicines, declaring them as counterfeit.
In a warning issued here, the DRAP has also released images of counterfeit medicines being sold in various parts of Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.
These fake drugs include treatments for fever, body pain, inflammation, digestive issues, chest and throat infections, fungal infections, gynecological disorders, and neuropathy.
The DRAP claimed to have uncovered a network distributing counterfeit medicines under the names of well-known local and international pharmaceutical brands.
Following reports from provincial authorities, samples tested by drug testing laboratories in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan confirmed that the medicines were fake.
In response, DRAP has issued a rapid alert to prevent further distribution and sale.
List of Counterfeit Medicines Identified
- Brexin Tablets – Pain reliever (Batch No. 1192087)
- Zetro 500mg Tablets – For throat infections (Batch No. F18031)
- Augmentin 625mg Tablets – For chest infections (Batch No. 7F4W)
- Tonoflex-P Tablets – Pain reliever (Batch No. KFM145)
- Feston 10mg Tablets – For gynecological conditions (Batch No. 41160)
- Gabica 300mg Capsules – For neuropathy (Batch No. 403C27)
- Amcomox Capsules – For throat infections (Batch No. 08)
- OmniDol N-Uk Tablets – For fever and body pain (Batch No. 1220)