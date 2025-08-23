DRAP issues warning on sale of counterfeit medicines’ batches

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has asked the public not to use specific batches of different medicines, declaring them as counterfeit.

In a warning issued here, the DRAP has also released images of counterfeit medicines being sold in various parts of Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

These fake drugs include treatments for fever, body pain, inflammation, digestive issues, chest and throat infections, fungal infections, gynecological disorders, and neuropathy.

The DRAP claimed to have uncovered a network distributing counterfeit medicines under the names of well-known local and international pharmaceutical brands.

Following reports from provincial authorities, samples tested by drug testing laboratories in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan confirmed that the medicines were fake.

In response, DRAP has issued a rapid alert to prevent further distribution and sale.

List of Counterfeit Medicines Identified