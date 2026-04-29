ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) has announced that the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) Karachi, a statutory facility of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), has secured prequalification from the World Health Organization (WHO), marking a significant milestone for Pakistan’s healthcare system.

The certification confirms that DRAP’s testing services meet stringent international standards, ensuring that medicines evaluated at the facility are safe, effective, and of high quality.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Syed Mustafa Kamal congratulated DRAP’s leadership and the CDL technical team, describing the achievement as a major step toward strengthening regulatory excellence and advancing health sector reforms.

He termed the development a “historic moment,” noting that it reflects the government’s shift toward a preventive, quality-focused healthcare system. Ensuring globally compliant drug testing, he said, is a critical safeguard for public health.

The minister added that the recognition would enhance the credibility of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry, support the “Made in Pakistan” brand in international markets, and potentially boost pharmaceutical exports.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to modernizing the national regulatory framework and supporting DRAP in achieving WHO global benchmarking, aimed at curbing substandard and counterfeit medicines.

Officials stated that the milestone underscores progress toward ensuring safe, effective, and high-quality healthcare for all citizens.

A senior official said, “By achieving this international validation, we are not only safeguarding public health but also empowering our pharmaceutical industry to compete globally. This will foster trust among healthcare providers and patients, ensuring that medicines available across Pakistan meet world-class standards.”

The Ministry of NHSR&C remains focused on strengthening the national regulatory system to protect patients from substandard and falsified medicines. The Health Secretary added that continued support will be extended to DRAP in its journey toward WHO global benchmarking of the national regulatory system.

Sources said that a WHO team conducted a detailed inspection of the CDL in January and had recommended several improvements, which were subsequently implemented by DRAP.

They added that the WHO prequalification is expected to increase pharmaceutical exports and improve Pakistan’s ranking in the global market.