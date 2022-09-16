ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has offered a major facility to paracetamol manufacturing companies amid a shortage of paracetamol, ARY News reported, citing well-placed sources.

Pakistan is currently, facing a severe shortage of paracetamol in the form of tablets and syrups as well as injections at a time when dengue fever has wreaked havoc in the country and in the flood-affected areas, people are falling sick due to malaria, typhoid, cholera, diarrhoea and other diseases.

According to details, DRAP has informed the local paracetamol manufacturing companies about the offer and has appealed to them to re-manufacture paracetamol.

Sources said that the local paracetamol manufacturing companies will get a big facility on re-production, the company will have to produce 15 thousand paracetamol packets in a limited period.

Sources said that the company will have to bring three million paracetamol tablets in the market, if the task is completed, the successful company will be able to register a pharma product with DRAP immediately, the sources said.

They further say, almost 70 companies have a license to manufacture paracetamol tablets and most of the 70 pharmaceutical companies are no longer producing paracetamol.

DRAP sources said that more than 40 companies are likely to take advantage from offer.

Sources said that the response from the paracetamol companies is likely to be received within a week.