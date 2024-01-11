DRAP recalls cough syrup after detection of ‘poisonous ingredients’

PESHAWAR: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has recalled cough syrup after the detection of ‘poisonous ingredients’ in its composition.

The raw material, Propylene Glycol was imported by a local firm from Thailand and supplied to different pharmaceutical companies throughout the country for manufacturing of cough syrups, which are high in demand these days due to the outbreak of influenza and other respiratory illnesses in the country, DRAP officials added.

The DRAP has ordered recall of cough syrup made by MBK Pharmaceuticals.

In addition to recalling the cough syrup and raw material used in the manufacturing of the syrup, DRAP officials launched a countrywide investigation to identify the importer who provided the raw material to different pharmaceutical companies and ascertain the companies that used the “substandard” raw material.

The DRAP has vowed to take legal action against the persons found guilty in the matter and against the Lahore-based company.

Last week, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) decided to initiate a crackdown on fake medicines – manufactured by illegal pharma companies – which are presumably available in medical stores in Karachi.

In a major operation on December 12, 2023, the DRAP team conducted a raid on an illegal pharmaceutical factory in Karachi and confiscated a huge quantity of counterfeit drugs.