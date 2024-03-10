DRAP recalls THIS substandard medicine from market

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has recalled this substandard medicine, used to cure the anti-bacterial infection, from market, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Federal Government Analyst, CDL Karachi has declared the Batch No. 342 of product “SN Zor 200mg/5mL suspension for oral use, manufactured by S.N.B Pharma (Pvt) Ltd. Peshawar as Substandard for non-complying assay result.

The impact of the use of substandard powder for oral suspension on the basis of low assay may cause sub-optimal effects and therapeutic failure.

The manufacturer has been directed by the Secretary PQCB Baluchistan to immediately recall the defective batch of product from the market. All pharmacists and chemists working at distributions and pharmacies should immediately check their stocks and stop supplying this batch of product.

The DRAP directed the authorities that the remaining stock should be quarantined and returned to the supplier/ company. The regulatory field force of all federating units (DRAP and Provincial Health Departments) has increase surveillance in the market to ensure the effective recall of defective products(s).

The Drug Regulatory Authority warned consumers should stop using this product bearing the affected batch number(s). They shall contact their physician or healthcare provider(s) if they have experienced any problem that may be related to using this product.