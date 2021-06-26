Drap registers Pakistan-made ventilator ‘i-LIVE’

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has registered an indigenously-developed intensive care unit (ICU) ventilator named “i-LIVE”, ARY News reported.

The authority’s Medical Devices Registration Board registered the life-support machinein a meeting held on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer of the Drap Dr Asim Rauf said that the i-LIVE ventilator was registered for a five-year period under the Drap Act 2012 after its thorough technical examination.

Following the registration, the life-support machine developed by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) can now go into production and be used in hospitals, he said and added Pakistani experts indigenously developed the life-support machine.

“The development of the ventilator marks the beginning of a new dawn in the medical equipment development industry,” Dr Asim said. “It is a major step towards self-reliance,” he added.