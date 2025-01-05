DRAP seizes unregistered, counterfeit medicines

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has seized 11 counterfeit medicines across various cities in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to details, DRAP has imposed a ban on the sale and use of these counterfeit medicine batches after the Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory acknowledged and declared these 11 samples counterfeit.

Moreover, DRAP has issued recall alerts for these products after a request from the Punjab government.

The counterfeit medicines were produced under the names of various pharmaceutical companies’ brands which raised serious concerns about public health.

DRAP has also warned that the use of fake medicines can adversely affect treatment outcomes and urged the Punjab government to take action to prevent the circulation of counterfeit medicines.

Read also: DRAP imposes ban on THESE diabetes, life-saving medicines



DRAP has directed a comprehensive investigation into the supply chain of fake medicines in Punjab and has called for the Punjab Drug Control Directorate to conduct a survey in province.

During in November 2024, DRAP issued directives to all provincial governments to crack down on illegal drugs and medical devices.

As per details, the development came after revelation of imported illegal medicines and surgical instruments being used in hospitals.

Sources revealed that DRAP has sent letters to all four provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, instructing them to take action against those selling, using, or importing unauthorized medical products.

The regulatory body has also ordered its field force to conduct effective surveillance of the medicine market and investigate the supply chain of illegal products.

Earlier, DRAP also introduced a specialised portal for information related to imported medicines and medical devices. The portal is accessible via the DRAP website and aims to streamline the import process for hospitals and patients.